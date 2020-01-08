County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Kevin Vincente Sontay, 19, 18000 block Astor Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Michelle Renee Kelley, 36, of 20000 block Juniper Private Circle, Athens, grand jury indictment on fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
• Duong Thanh Tran, 31, of 13000 block Chapel Hill Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Eddie Dwayne Glenn Jr., 30, of 19000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Cameron Lee Parker, 32, of 8700 block Flicker Lane, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen)
• Gerardo Alonso Rodriguez-Perez, 31, of 25000 block Copeland Road, Athens, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
• Jaquavius Deshon Cosby, 21, of 20000 block Old Elkmont Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of first-degree theft
• Noah Jay Davis, 28, of 25000 block Clem Road, Elkmont, probation violation of previous conviction of first-degree robbery
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Action Wheels Raptor toy ATV valued at $350 stolen between Jan. 4 and 6, 9100 block Barker Road
• ATHENS — Fire Pro safe valued at $250 and U.S. currency valued at $1,213 stolen between Jan. 5 and 6, 8700 block Cowford Road
• ELKMONT — White and black bulldog valued at $150 stolen between Jan. 1 and 6, 16000 block Davis Lane
• ATHENS — Apple iPhone 7 valued at $500 stolen between Jan. 5 and 6, 27000 block Copeland Road
• ELKMONT — Alabama car tag valued at $75 stolen between Jan. 1 and 6, 21000 block Nelson Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests and thefts Tuesday.
