County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Nicholas Tyler Johnson, 23, of 29000 block Alabama 99, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Michael Allen Blum, 50, 11000 block Patterson Hill Road, Elkmont, second-degree illegal possession of marijuana
• Aronde Malik Walker, 20, homeless, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree receiving stolen property
• Jordan Matthew Gordon, 28, of 100 block North Thomas Street, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Alabama license plate valued at $39 stolen March 9, 5000 block U.S. 72
• ARDMORE — $260 in cash stolen during burglary March 9, 28000 block Leaning Pine Road
• ATHENS — 2009 gold Pontiac G-6 of unknown value stolen March 10, 13000 block Grove Drive
City thefts/arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Tuesday.
