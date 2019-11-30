County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Richard Allen Pickering, 30, of 24000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence harassment
• Tyrese Jamal Sales, 20, of 10000 block Settle Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (two counts) and third-degree burglary
• Chino Omar Diego Bolar Jr., 23, of 26000 block Maples Road, Lester, attempting to elude a police officer
• Eric Richard Chandler, 48, of 12000 block Lakeview Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Grayson Daniel Thomas, 24, of 14000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Raven Trousdale, 19, of 800 block Belle Mor Drive NW, Madison, public intoxication
• Raymond Wayne Hargrove Jr., 40, of 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, third-degree assault
• James Hubert Overton, 29, of 13000 block Carter Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Matthew Alan Wright, 25, of 100 block East Sandefer Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree theft
• Eric Richard Chandler, 48, of 12000 block Lakeview Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Chadwick Ladon Turner, 37, of 11000 block Cowford Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree burglary
• Manuel Theodore Martinez, 39, of 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, violation of state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act - providing false or misleading information regarding residency restrictions, attempting to elude a police officer, and probation violation on previous conviction for SORNA violation
• Lauren Hilarie Isom, 31, of 200 block Stokes Street, Huntsville, third-degree criminal trespass
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday.
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Friday.
