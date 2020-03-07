County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Larry Dewayne Thompson, 51, of 9000 block Wall Triana Highway, Harvest, failure to pay child support
• Tony Newton Joles Jr., 29, of 12000 block Lawngate Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Danny Nolan Ray, 53, of 24000 block Bain Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Darryl Scott Hastings, 31, of 29000 block Lakeview Drive, Ardmore, grand jury indictment for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property
• Joey Wade Trousdale, 38, of 25000 block Craft Road, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous convictions for chemical endangerment of a child, first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance - meth, second-degree theft and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Jared Viator, 22, of 21000 block Alabama 251, Athens, driving under the influence of alcohol
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Paula Jean Brown, 45, illegal possession of marijuana
• Michael Kevin Nelson, 50, third-degree domestic violence
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Copper wire valued at $50 reported stolen March 5, 17000 block Stella Street
• Mongoose black bicycle valued at $200 reported stolen March 5, 1000 block Fifth Avenue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.