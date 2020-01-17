County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Cody Ross Moore, 31, of 9800 block Country Corner Road, Athens, failure to pay child support
• Robert Lee Vandermarkt, 33, of 100 block Bates Street, Athens, failure to pay child support
• Kelly Netania Mitchell, 47, of 27000 block Old School House Road, Ardmore, third-degree domestic violence - harassment - family
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ATHENS — Alabama car tag valued at $30 stolen Jan. 11, 14000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS — $2,199 in cash stolen Jan. 15, 16000 block Alabama 251
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Thursday.
