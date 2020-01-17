Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:

• Cody Ross Moore, 31, of 9800 block Country Corner Road, Athens, failure to pay child support

• Robert Lee Vandermarkt, 33, of 100 block Bates Street, Athens, failure to pay child support

• Kelly Netania Mitchell, 47, of 27000 block Old School House Road, Ardmore, third-degree domestic violence - harassment - family

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:

• ATHENS — Alabama car tag valued at $30 stolen Jan. 11, 14000 block Mooresville Road

• ATHENS — $2,199 in cash stolen Jan. 15, 16000 block Alabama 251

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Thursday.

