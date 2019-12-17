County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Justin Keith McClung, 33, of 15000 block Cannon Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen)
• Patricia Ann White, 31, of 22000 block Hays Mill Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Ryan Vincent Mullins, 31, of 4000 block Northwest Pulaski Pike, Huntsville, disorderly conduct (failure to obey a police officer), third-degree criminal trespass, attempt to elude a police officer, public intoxication
• Felix Winston Stubbs, 31, of 10000 block Cedar Acres Lane, Madison, harassment
• Carlos Rolando McCray, 41, of 100 block Clubhouse Lane, Madison, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation
• Christopher Dewayne Pylant, 33, of 15000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) two counts possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• William Deonte Johnson, 20, of 100 block Murphy Harold Drive, Madison, bond revoked on previous charges of first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Four Onyx lifejackets valued at $160 stolen during a vehicle break-in between Dec. 12 and 13, 16000 block Blackburn Road
• ELKMONT — Kobalt air compressor valued at $250, welder valued at $400 various tools valued at $2,000, Summit tree stand valued at $300, Homelite chain saw valued at $50 and Echo chain saw valued at $50 stolen between May 27 and Dec. 14, unknown block Upper Fort Hampton Road
• ARDMORE — Dining room set valued at $450, couch valued at $599, rug valued at $200, two chairs valued at $200, TV valued at $275, six pillows valued at $90, blanket valued at $20 and mirror valued at $20 stolen between Dec. 14 and 15, 27000 block Pinedale Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Elizabeth Bates Clem, 39, probation revocation
• Rebecca Nicole Austin, 30, fourth-degree theft of property
• Savannah Leigh Johnson, 22, third-degree criminal trespass
• Natasha Elizabeth Winchester, 30, DUI (alcohol)
• Joseph Lester Campbell, 37, DUI (alcohol)
• John Edward Sanchez, 41, of DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Bud Light Lime can valued at $7.36 and Taaka vodka valued at $6.99 reported stolen Dec. 13, 200 block U.S. 72 West
• Damage valued at $400 to an Acura RDX windshield reported Dec. 13, 600 block First Street
• Damage valued at $100 to Charter Cable lines reported Dec. 14, 500 block South Hine Street
• Mitsubishi Diamante valued at $4,000 reported stolen Dec. 14, 100 block North Jefferson Street
• Damage valued at $70 to a window reported Dec. 14, 100 block Sixth Avenue
• Damage valued at $400 to a back windshield reported Dec. 14, 1700 block U.S. 72 East
• Damage valued at $205 total to a storm door, solid front door and Christmas lights reported Dec. 14, 500 block South Hine Street
• Damage valued at $100 to a Honda Accord passenger window reported Dec. 15, 200 block Fifth Avenue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.