County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Israel Bahena Perez, 40, of 15000 block Ham Road, Athens, public intoxication and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
• Deon'jaun Jamien Amura Hill, 19, of 6400 block NW Mercator Drive, Huntsville, three counts unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle
• Chassity Renea Pylant, 33, of 13000 block Snake Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of harassment (simple assault) and probation revoked on previous conviction of second-degree possession of marijuana
• Justin Tyler Ward, 31, of 14000 block Woodland Road, Athens, probation revoked on previous conviction of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Donald Dewayne Patterson, 38, of 100 block Carleigh Falls Drives, Meridianville, grand jury indictments for reckless murder and DUI (alcohol)
• James Gregory Morris, 57, of 28000 block Harvest Road, Harvest, criminal use of defensive spray (aggravated assault)
• Dustin Jay Carter, 36, of 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Phyllis Shedd Davis, 47, of 26000 block Dupree Hollow Road, Lester, harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ATHENS — Space heater valued at $15 and power cord valued at $15 stolen Jan. 21, 24000 block Bain Road
• ELKMONT — Camo coat valued at $60, medications valued at $67 and Nike Air Jordans valued at $30 stolen between Jan. 21 and 22, 22000 block Sugar Way
• ATHENS — 9 mm Ruger pistol valued at $300 stolen between Jan. 6 and 22, 20000 block Piney Chapel Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Tyler Oneal Ratliff, 20, menacing
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts or incidents Thursday:
• Damage valued at $300 to a Ford Explorer Sport reported Jan. 23, 900 block North Madison Street
• Ford Taurus valued at $200 and Elgin watch valued at $100 reported stolen Jan. 23, 1000 block Frazier Street
• Damage valued at $25 to the passenger's side rear tire valve stem reported Jan. 23, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
