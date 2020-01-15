Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Brian Heath Thomas, 42, of 15000 block Dawson Dupree Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault)

• Paul Alan Pugh, 268, of 200 block Baites Road, Toney, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

• Amos Jacob Lynch, 42, of third-degree promotion of prison contraband

• Lajarvis Cortez Malone, 36, of 200 block Bailey Street, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

• Jordan Thomas Sneath, 25, of 24000 block Esten Lane, Elkmont, two counts first-degree possession of a forged instrument

• Tanya Leruth Barksdale, 48, of 25000 block Clem Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous conviction of possession of a controlled substance

• Elijah Walker McMeans, 18, of 25000 block Hunter Gates Road, Lester, third-degree theft

• James Michael Gulley, 27, of 200 block Macedonia Road, Ardmore, first-degree theft

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• ATHENS — .22-caliber rifle valued at $250, Harley 98356-190V helmet valued at $250, X-Box 1 gaming system valued at $500, four Ibanez guitars valued at $1,500, Bunn coffee maker valued at $60, Element TV valued at $300, RCA DVD projector valued at $200, Echo weed eater valued at $270, bag of tools valued at $300 and briefcase with legal documents valued at $1, 24000 block U.S. 72

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Allison Whitt Pollard, 47, harassing communications

• Chad Nathan Simmons, 40, carrying concealed weapon without permit, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no new thefts or incidents Tuesday.

