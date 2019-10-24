County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Kimberly Mae Reynolds, 30, of 12000 block New Cut Road, Athens, possession
of a controlled substance (drug court)
• Jesse Gene Johnson, 32, of 15000 block Line Road, Athens, chemical endangerment - child abuse (drug court)
• Gregory Lance Kelley, 35, of 20000 block Juniper Court, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for distribution of a controlled substance - methamphetamine
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ELKMONT — Front-end alignment tool, miscellaneous hand tools, miscellaneous power tools, Hobart MIG welder, Rodon plasma cutter and Hutchinson power sander, total $7,100, stolen during burglary Oct. 22, 22000 block Shipley Hollow Road
• ATHENS — Copper wire valued at $850 stolen between Sept. 22 and Oct. 17, 22000 block Alabama 251
• ATHENS — $5,200 in cash stolen between Aug. 1 and 22, 23000 block Glover Road
• ATHENS — Medications valued at $20 stolen between Oct. 8 and 15, 28000 block Washington Road
• ELKMONT — Troy-Bilt generator valued at $500 stolen during burglary Oct. 21 or 22, 24000 block Shipley Hollow Road
• ATHENS — Refrigerator valued at $400 stolen during burglary Oct. 21 or 22, 12000 block U.S. 72
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Autumn Noelle Beadle, 26, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Jordan Matthew Gordon, 28, third-degree criminal trespass
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Chihuahua mix valued at $200 reported stolen Oct. 22, 400 block Skyview Drive
• Derringer .22 Magnum valued at $282 reported stolen Oct. 23, Athens, no block number listed
• Jeep Compass Sport valued at $21,295 reported stolen Oct. 23, 900 block South Clinton Street
• Purse containing $400 in cash, dog-training remote, two debit cards and two credit cards (J.C. Penney and Kohl's), total $600, reported stolen Oct. 23, 1300 block U.S. 72 East
• Infiniti QX60 sustained $60 in damage due to criminal mischief reported Oct. 23, 400 block West Hobbs Street
