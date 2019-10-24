Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

Kimberly Mae Reynolds, 30, of 12000 block New Cut Road, Athens, possession

of a controlled substance (drug court)

Jesse Gene Johnson, 32, of 15000 block Line Road, Athens, chemical endangerment - child abuse (drug court)

Gregory Lance Kelley, 35, of 20000 block Juniper Court, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for distribution of a controlled substance - methamphetamine

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

ELKMONT — Front-end alignment tool, miscellaneous hand tools, miscellaneous power tools, Hobart MIG welder, Rodon plasma cutter and Hutchinson power sander, total $7,100, stolen during burglary Oct. 22, 22000 block Shipley Hollow Road

ATHENS — Copper wire valued at $850 stolen between Sept. 22 and Oct. 17, 22000 block Alabama 251

ATHENS — $5,200 in cash stolen between Aug. 1 and 22, 23000 block Glover Road

ATHENS — Medications valued at $20 stolen between Oct. 8 and 15, 28000 block Washington Road

ELKMONT — Troy-Bilt generator valued at $500 stolen during burglary Oct. 21 or 22, 24000 block Shipley Hollow Road

ATHENS — Refrigerator valued at $400 stolen during burglary Oct. 21 or 22, 12000 block U.S. 72

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:

Autumn Noelle Beadle, 26, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol by a violent felon

Jordan Matthew Gordon, 28, third-degree criminal trespass

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:

Chihuahua mix valued at $200 reported stolen Oct. 22, 400 block Skyview Drive

Derringer .22 Magnum valued at $282 reported stolen Oct. 23, Athens, no block number listed

Jeep Compass Sport valued at $21,295 reported stolen Oct. 23, 900 block South Clinton Street

Purse containing $400 in cash, dog-training remote, two debit cards and two credit cards (J.C. Penney and Kohl's), total $600, reported stolen Oct. 23, 1300 block U.S. 72 East

Infiniti QX60 sustained $60 in damage due to criminal mischief reported Oct. 23, 400 block West Hobbs Street

