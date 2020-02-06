County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Roger Chad Abernathy, 44, of 22000 block Smith Road, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Correction Program on previous convictions for two counts of first-degree theft and one count of first-degree receiving stolen property
• Benjamin Ted Moore, 41, of 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance - hallucinogen
• Shawna Lois Chambers, 32, of 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Angel Daniel Cortez Hernandez, 21, of 11000 block Ripley Road, Athens, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ARDMORE — NASCAR collectibles, mens clothing, Whirlpool clothes washer, tools and tool bag, stereo surround sound and Dell computer, total $3,375, stolen during burglary between Jan. 27 and Feb. 4, 27000 block Alabama 251
• ATHENS — Cast-iron pot with burner and stand, total $450, stolen between Jan. 27 and Feb. 4, 11000 block Neely Road
• TANNER — Four Chevrolet rims and tires and a battery, total $2,000, stolen Jan. 30, 11000 block Escue Drive
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.
