Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Roger Chad Abernathy, 44, of 22000 block Smith Road, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Correction Program on previous convictions for two counts of first-degree theft and one count of first-degree receiving stolen property

• Benjamin Ted Moore, 41, of 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance - hallucinogen

• Shawna Lois Chambers, 32, of 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, unauthorized use of a vehicle

• Angel Daniel Cortez Hernandez, 21, of 11000 block Ripley Road, Athens, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ARDMORE — NASCAR collectibles, mens clothing, Whirlpool clothes washer, tools and tool bag, stereo surround sound and Dell computer, total $3,375, stolen during burglary between Jan. 27 and Feb. 4, 27000 block Alabama 251

• ATHENS — Cast-iron pot with burner and stand, total $450, stolen between Jan. 27 and Feb. 4, 11000 block Neely Road

• TANNER — Four Chevrolet rims and tires and a battery, total $2,000, stolen Jan. 30, 11000 block Escue Drive

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you