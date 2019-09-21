County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Christopher Ryan Shull, 28, homeless, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Regina Danielle Davis, 42, of 18000 block Alabama 127, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for distribution of a controlled substance
• Kathryn Virginia Jernigan, 60, of 20000 block Easter Ferry Road, Athens, negotiating a worthless non-negotiable instrument
• Leighton Dylan Gamble, 48, 9000 block Settle Road, Tanner, harassment - intimidation
• Leah Megan Eastep, 30, of 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, failure to pay for gasoline • Dalton Wayne Wigginton, 24, of 28000 block West Limestone Road, Lester, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Chasidy Marie Shirley, 30, of 600 block Horton Street, Athens, negotiating a worthless non-negotiable instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday.
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Friday.
