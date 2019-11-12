County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Christopher Mooney, 53, of 3000 block Huckabee Bridge Road, Hartselle, second-degree assault
• Gilbert Clayton Hughes, 43, of 40 block Woodland Hills Drive, Florence, harassment
• Tyrese Jamal Sales, 20, of 10000 block Settle Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (two counts) and third-degree burglary
• Chino Omar Diego Bolar Jr., 23, of 26000 block Maples Road, Lester, attempt to elude a police officer
• Eric Richard Chandler, 48, of 12000 block Lakeview St., Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• Christopher Lynn Hamm, 39, of 28000 block McKee Road, Toney, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for third-degree burglary and first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance
• Crystal Dawn Russell, 38, of 800 block Jackson Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for second-degree burglary
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Monday, which was Veterans Day.
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Monday.
