County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Robert Lane Mitchell, 30, homeless, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and three counts of third-degree burglary
• Michael Dean Biase, 31, of 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Eric Dan Meadows, 46, of 49000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Tedric Christopher Boldin, 23, of 1900 block Cain Road, Athens, first-degree illegal possession of marijuana
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Hand tools and Porter Cable tool set, total $350, stolen during burglary March 11 or 12, 25000 block U.S. 72
• ELKMONT — Springfield XD9 9mm pistol valued at $460 stolen during vehicle break-in March 18 or 19, 24000 block Poplar Drive
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Friday.
