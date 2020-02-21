County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Gary Dale Amerson, 42, of 13000 block Quinn Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, distribution of a controlled substance - meth and first-offense paraphernalia - sell
• Carly Shay Biggs, 22, of 28000 block Ferguson Lane, Toney, duty to give information and render aid after traffic accident and leaving the scene of an accident
• Jeffery Allen Crawford, 61, of 600 block East Forrest Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of indecent exposure
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ELKMONT — Door knob valued at $30 stolen Feb. 18 or 19, 25000 block Elkton Road
• ELKMONT — Car tag valued at $18 stolen between Nov. 1, 2019, and Feb. 19, 20000 block Boyd's Chapel Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.