County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Daniel Craig Holland Jr., 30, of 15000 block Shaw Road SW, first-degree assault
• Janice Ann James, 44, of 100 block Dement Street, Rogersville, second-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person
• Dana Michelle Beerman, 32, of 1600 block Jackson Street, Decatur, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Calvin Devonte Tolliver, 24, of 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, unauthorized use of a vehicle
• DeLois Wise Mason, 60, of 27000 block Leggtown Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft
• Erik Bryars, 28, of 10000 block Burgreen Road, Madison, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Ligarus Monta Lewis, 46, of 17000 block Dobbins Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Thomas Stephens Williams Jr., 41, of 500 block Chandler St., Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree burglary (two counts)
• Gerardo Alonso Rodriguez-Perez, 31, of 25000 block Copeland Road, Athens, DUI - alcohol
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• BELLE MINA — Ruger .45-caliber pistol valued at $850 stolen Nov. 13 or 14, 24000 block Garrett Road
• MADISON — Honda red generator and TRU half refrigerator, total $1,600, stolen Nov. 15 or 16, 25000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — 2008 red Chevrolet Silverado valued at $14,000 stolen Nov. 14, 17000 block Brownsferry Road
• ATHENS — $550 in cash stolen Nov. 15 or 16, 25000 block Rutledge Drive
• HARVEST — 2018 silver Chevrolet Silverado valued at $50,000 stolen Nov. 16, 28000 block Nick Davis Road
• ARDMORE — $2,000 in cash stolen between Oct. 15 and Nov. 17, 29000 block Little Creek Road
• ATHENS — 2003 silver Ford Ranger of unknown value stolen Nov. 18, Porter Road, no block number listed
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Bobby Joe Allen, 44, reckless driving, driving while license is revoked and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer
• Joshua Michael Carter, 25, probation revocation on previous conviction for resisting arrest
• Philip Tanner Peterson, 54, fourth-degree theft of property
• Amanda Posey Robinson, 49, second-degree criminal trespass
• Pablo Castro Guiterrez, 28, driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Alabama vintage license plate of unknown value reported stolen Nov. 15, 17000 block Jeffery Street
• Window and coin bag containing coins, total $105, stolen during vehicle break-in reported Nov. 17, 16000 block Athens-Limestone Boulevard
• AT&T smartphone valued at $40 reported stolen Nov. 17, 900 block Fifth Avenue
• Key hole, middle console safe and $200 in cash, total $550, stolen during vehicle break-in reported Nov. 17, 16000 block Athens-Limestone Boulevard
• Driver's side front window sustained $150 damage during vehicle break-in reported Nov. 17, 21000 block Athens -Limestone Lane
• Computer equipment valued at $24.75 reported stolen Nov. 17, 16000 block Athens-Limestone Boulevard
• Hydraulic jack valued at $160 stolen during vehicle break-in reported Nov. 17, 1200 block Kelli Drive
• Two tires valued at $100 reported stolen Nov. 18, 500 block U.S. 72 West
