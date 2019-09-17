County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Marie Elizabeth Voight, 52, of 16000 block Wales Road, Athens, negotiating a worthless non-negotiable instrument
• Nicholas Scott Wagner, 51, of 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, probation violation
• Tamara Lyn Sisseck, 31, of Tennessee, fugitive from justice
• Kimberly Mae Reynolds, 30, of 12000 block New Cut Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (drug court)
• Michael Ray Morris, 34, of 16000 block Zehner Road, Athens, probation violation
• Anthony Glen Brown, 55, of 18000 block McWilliams Street, Elkmont, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication
• Adam Duane Moss, 32, of 25000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, second-degree theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Kelly Netania Mitchell, 47, of 7000 block Martha Drive, Huntsville, public intoxication
• Lydia Gail Sawyers, 34, of 16000 block Menefee Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Joseph Wayne Sawyers, 44, of 16000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Jeffrey Lynn Bentley, 57, of 10000 block Griffith Road, Tanner, bond revocation
• Michael Foster Ledford, 21, of 30000 block Mill Race Drive, Ardmore, Tennessee, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Bobby Joe Davis, 41, of 400 block Prosser Drive, Edinburgh, Indiana, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance - heroin and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Steven William Johnson, 34, of 25000 block Mahalo Circle, Madison, violation of domestic violence protection order
• Gary Wayne Jackson, 38, of 700 block Westview Avenue, Athens, third-degree aggravated assault
• Joseph Rue Williard, 21, of 27000 block Saddle Trace Road, Toney, harassment
• Anthony Shaun Mullins, 25, of 27000 block Gatlin Road, Ardmore, public intoxication
• William Cody Clark, 26, of 24000 block Alabama 251, Toney, bond revocation
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Brown wallet and contents valued at $50 stolen during vehicle break-in Sept. 11 or 12, 16000 block Zehner Road
• MADISON — $600 in cash stolen Sept. 12, 25000 block Henry Clay Drive
• ATHENS — Samsung DVD player, 400 DVDs, television set, tools, Singer sewing machine, Roper clothes washer, Whirlpool clothes dryer, Whirlpool refrigerator microwave oven, wall oven, stove, six fishing poles, rototiller, 30 Xbox games, Xbox controller, metal art decor, drill, air-conditioning unit and two boxes of toys, total $1,725, stolen during burglary April 2, 20000 block Kimzy Carr Road (reported stolen Sept. 13)
• ATHENS — Black wallet, Alabama driver's license, two Social Security cards, $200 in cash, brown Nine West wallet, student ID, Sam's Club card, Good RX card and BCBS card, total $427, stolen during vehicle break-in Sept. 12 or 13, 17000 block Parker Road
• ATHENS — Poulan riding lawn mower, Hitachi air-compressor, Briggs & Stratton push mower and utility trailer, total $1,800, stolen Sept. 12 or 13, 14000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Stihl hedge trimmer and attachments valued at $385 stolen during vehicle break-in between Sept. 12 and 14, 22000 block Sharp Road
• ATHENS — Cover Girl eyeshadow and LA Colors eyeshadow, total $16, stolen Sept. 13, 12000 block U.S. 72
• TANNER — Dewalt drill, reciprocating saw and impact wrench and drill bits, total $600, stolen during vehicle break-in Sept. 15, West Dike Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.