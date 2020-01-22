County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no arrests Tuesday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• HARVEST — Dog pen valued at $600 stolen between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 14000 block Smith Drive
• ATHENS — Apple AirPod valued at $175 stolen Jan. 17, 15000 block East Limestone Road
• MADISON — $40 in cash stolen during burglary Jan. 17 or 18, 27000 block Greenbrier Road
• TANNER — 1993 red Dodge 3500, 1983 red Honda XL200 red motorcycle, gooseneck trailer, Taurus PT11102 9mm pistol, Heritage 22-caliber pistol, Taurus RR22484 Judge .45/.410-caliber revolver, Winchester .22-caliber rifle, Ithaca 16-gauge shotgun, Craftsman air compressor, 10 Case knives, electric winch and welder stolen during burglary and theft Jan. 17, 18000 block Ingram Road
• ANDERSON — 1999 blue Honda Civic valued at $2,000 stolen Jan. 18 or 19, 33000 block Alabama 99
• TANNER — Kawasaki K21100 motorcycle, Kawasaki Voyager motorcycle, Honda 500 motorcycle, golf cart and three boxes of tools stolen during burglary and theft Jan. 18 or 19, 18000 block Ingram Road
• ELKMONT — 2005 black GMC Sierra valued at $6,000 stolen between July 12, 2019, and Jan. 19, 26000 block Miller Lane
• ATHENS — Four Chevrolet rims valued at $100 stolen Jan. 19 or 20, 14000 block U.S. 72
• ELKMONT — Two Panther rims and tires valued at $1,200 stolen between Nov. 20, 2019, and Jan. 19, 26000 block Overmyer Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Tuesday.
