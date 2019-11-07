County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
Grand jury indictments
• Cruz William Arizpe, 24, of 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude by any means
• Christina Marie Beck, 43, of 3400 block Tanglewood Drive, Decatur, possession of a controlled substance
• Brett Kirkland Burks, 24, of 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, destruction of state property by a prisoner, and stealing, destroying or demolishing any crops
• Kimberly Jaharda Cardenas, 28, of 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct
• Jordan Alexander Crow, 21, of 27000 block Alabama 251, Ardmore, first-degree theft
• Robert Anthony Davis, 32, of 100 block Coffman Circle, Athens, possession of a pistol by a violent felon and first-degree possession of marijuana
• Mark Anthony Deats, 50, of 14000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and tampering with physical evidence
• Kaise Danielle Dugger, 29, of 27000 block Thach Road, Athens, drug trafficking
• Brandon Wayne Howard, 33, of McCormick Lane, Athens, no block number provided, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree theft, second-degree theft and two counts of possession of a controlled substance
• Timothy Brant Jackson, 28, of 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and illegal possession of a prescription drug
• Lean Ann Justice, 24, of 29000 block Dorning Road, Toney, chemical endangerment of a child
• Cleabron Ray King, 35, of 27000 block Holland Gin Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense, resisting arrest and third-degree theft
• Kaneisha Makaia Lane, 35, of 2000 block Lindsay Lane, Athens, third-degree theft
• Brandon Leigh Langford, 42, of 18000 block Wells Road, Athens, third-degree theft
• Craig Terrell McElroy, 52, of 6000 block 38th St. NW, Tampa, Florida, first-degree theft
• Antonio Mufiax Nelson, 29, of 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense and loitering
• Kenneth Durant Newell, 50, of 9000 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, two counts of violating state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act
• Mickey Joel Paulk, 35, of 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense and possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Charlie Wayne Phillips, 45, of 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester, first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief
• Michael Wayne Powers, 44, of 14000 block Zehner Road, Athens, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense and possession of a controlled substance
• Raymond Curtis Pruitt, 23, of 18000 block Yarbrough Road, Athens, drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Rodredcous Deshawn Rogers, 24, of 4000 block Boxwood Drive, Huntsville, second-degree assault
• Joseph Dale Slaton, 39, of 14000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, destruction of state property by a prisoner and resisting arrest
• Sean Tyson Travis, 34, of 100 block Edinburgh Drive, Athens, two counts first-degree domestic violence - aggravated assault family, two counts of attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief
• Jeremy Lee Tucker, 25, of 300 block Thomas Street, Athens, second-degree escape
• Christopher Cody Usery, 27, of 27000 block Thach Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft
• Bryan Owen Vincent, 41, of 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, second-degree escape
• Jesse Duane Wasserburger II, 23, of 6000 block Mooresville Road, Tanner, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Mercedes Marie Weeks, 27, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, chemical endangerment of a child
• Robert Leslie Worley III, 32, of 25000 block Pepper Road, Athens, first-degree theft
• Sharon Leona Kennedy, 32, of 13000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, third-degree forgery
• Aaron Raynard Jones, 19, 2000 block 12th Avenue North, Birmingham, second-degree assault on a police officer
• Jakobe Isaiah Carter, 20, of 1000 block 25th Avenue, Phoenix City, destruction of property by a prisoner
Other charges
• Everett Jerome Cox, 28, of 22000 block Yarbrough Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for possession of drug paraphernalia
• Christopher James Shock, 32, of 25000 block Highland Avenue, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of distribution of a controlled substance - methamphetamine
• Christian Holley Usleton Barlowe, 28, of 29000 block Thunderpaw Drive, Harvest, driving under the influence of controlled substances
• Dameon Laneal Moore, 33, of 16000 block Albert Road, Athens, attempting to elude a police officer, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a pistol by a violent felon
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — 1994 black Chevrolet Impala valued at $7,000 stolen between Oct. 22 and Nov. 5, 26000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Plumbing tools, electrical tools and Skill rotary saw, total $1,030, stolen Nov. 4 or 5, 20000 block Cox Road
