County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no arrests Tuesday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ELKMONT — Springfield 9mm pistol valued at $469 stolen during burglary Oct. 11, 26000 block Miller Lane
• ELKMONT — Utility trailer valued at $1,000 stolen between July 1 and Oct. 1, 25000 block Oak Grove Road
• ATHENS — Kubota tractor side panels and two tractor keys, total $1,300, stolen Oct. 12, 19000 block Myers Road
• ATHENS — 2014 gray Chevrolet 1500 truck valued at $12,000 stolen Oct. 13, 7500 block U.S. 72
• MADISON — Android ATZ cellphone valued at $100 stolen Oct. 13, 30000 block U.S. 72
• TONEY — Walmart wallet, Alabama driver's license, Social Security card, two Green Dot cards, Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance card, PayPal credit card and Oakley sunglasses, total $372, stolen Oct. 13, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road
• ATHENS — Harley-Davidson utility trailer valued at $500 stolen Oct. 13 or 14, 14000 block Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Electric meter valued at $500 stolen Oct. 14, 22000 block Kozar Crossing
• ATHENS — Nine window blinds valued at $700 stolen Oct. 14, 14000 block Eva Circle
• ATHENS — Television set valued at $350 stolen during burglary Oct. 14, 23000 block Miller Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Tuesday:
• Pete Amalio Hernandez, 31, fourth-degree theft of property
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ROKU 55-inch flat-screen TV set and door jamb, total $600, reported stolen/damaged Oct. 14 due to burglary, 700 block West Washington Street
• Catalytic converter valued at $500 reported stolen Oct. 15 due to vehicle break-in, 900 block North Madison Street
