Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no arrests Tuesday.

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• ELKMONT — Springfield 9mm pistol valued at $469 stolen during burglary Oct. 11, 26000 block Miller Lane

• ELKMONT — Utility trailer valued at $1,000 stolen between July 1 and Oct. 1, 25000 block Oak Grove Road

• ATHENS — Kubota tractor side panels and two tractor keys, total $1,300, stolen Oct. 12, 19000 block Myers Road

• ATHENS — 2014 gray Chevrolet 1500 truck valued at $12,000 stolen Oct. 13, 7500 block U.S. 72

• MADISON — Android ATZ cellphone valued at $100 stolen Oct. 13, 30000 block U.S. 72

• TONEY — Walmart wallet, Alabama driver's license, Social Security card, two Green Dot cards, Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance card, PayPal credit card and Oakley sunglasses, total $372, stolen Oct. 13, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road

• ATHENS — Harley-Davidson utility trailer valued at $500 stolen Oct. 13 or 14, 14000 block Browns Ferry Road

• ATHENS — Electric meter valued at $500 stolen Oct. 14, 22000 block Kozar Crossing

• ATHENS — Nine window blinds valued at $700 stolen Oct. 14, 14000 block Eva Circle

• ATHENS — Television set valued at $350 stolen during burglary Oct. 14, 23000 block Miller Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Tuesday:

• Pete Amalio Hernandez, 31, fourth-degree theft of property

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• ROKU 55-inch flat-screen TV set and door jamb, total $600, reported stolen/damaged Oct. 14 due to burglary, 700 block West Washington Street

• Catalytic converter valued at $500 reported stolen Oct. 15 due to vehicle break-in, 900 block North Madison Street

Tags

Recommended for you