County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Braden Tyler Long, 18, of 24000 block Ridge Road, Elkmont, attempt to elude
• David Walter Teague, 58, of 1300 block Brownsferry Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine)
• Jonathan Andrew Gardner, 41, of 1600 block Philpot Avenue, Huntsville, probation violation on previous conviction of failure to pay child support
• Hestin Borden Clark 38, of 27000 block Auburn Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of DUI (controlled substance)
• Marvin Ray Jude, 54, of 14000 block Eva Circle, Athens, (Alabama Probation and Parole) parole violation
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• TONEY — Wallet valued at $50 stolen between Oct. 24 and Nov. 7, 20000 block Lasso Circle
• ATHENS — Hatfield shotgun valued at $100 stolen Nov. 7, 22000 block Elkton Road
• ATHENS — Suitcase valued at $1, lock box valued at $1 and Sony camcorder valued at $20 stolen Nov. 7, 22000 block Slate Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Friday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts or incidents Friday:
• Stihl chain saw with 16-inch bar valued at $180 and Stihl BG55 leaf blower valued at $190 reported Nov. 7 as stolen during a vehicle break-in, unknown block of unknown street
• Binoculars valued at $39.94, pack of lighters valued at $6.47 and personal items valued at $10 reported stolen Nov. 7, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.