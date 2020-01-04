County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Amos Jacob Lynch, 42, homeless, destruction of state property by a prisoner (Ardmore Police Department arrest)
• Elizabeth Anne Case, 36, of 19000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, grand jury indictment for capital murder of a person less than age 14, felony murder, and aggravated child abuse
• William Cody Clark, 26, of 24000 block Alabama 251, Toney, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Nathan Gene Harville, 25, of 13000 block New Cut Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for third-degree robbery - purse snatching
• Manuel Theodore Martinez, 39, of 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for violation of state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act for failing to register with local law enforcement and or comply with residence restrictions
• Christopher Mooney, 53, of 3000 block Huckabee Bridge Road, Hartselle, grand jury indictment for second-degree aggravated assault
• Fred Somerville, 47, of 4000 block Calvert Road, Huntsville, grand jury indictment for capital murder of two or more victims and capital murder of person in a vehicle
• Michael Wayne Powers, 44, of 14000 block Zehner Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense and attempting to elude a police officer
• Aronde Malik Walker, 20, of 1300 block North Jefferson Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for first-degree receiving stolen property
• Alex Gregory Neal, 29, of 100 block Hughes Hollow Road, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, possession of a pistol by a violent felon or former felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree theft and first-degree receiving stolen property
• Nicholas Claude Green, 24, of 200 block Crossrail Circle, Harvest, probation violation on previous conviction for third-degree burglary
• Carlos Antwoine Royles, 39, of 1400 block Acorn Hill Circle, Athens, second-degree criminal mischief
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — 1998 white Ford Ranger valued at $5,000 stolen Jan. 2, 12000 block U.S. 72
• ELKMONT — Apple iPhone 6 smartphone valued at $350 stolen between Dec. 6, 2019, and Jan. 2, 18000 block Coffman Road
• TONEY — Craftsman circular saw and Dremel tool, total $250, stolen during burglary Dec. 30, 23000 block Alabama 251
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Rashaud Breon Acklin, 33, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Jill Brunson Boehme, 29, theft of property
• Kristin Danielle Sain, 22, fourth-degree theft of property
• Xavier Marquise Mason, 27, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Emily Nicole Oswald, 23, expired tag and operating a vehicle without insurance
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Merchandise valued at $477 reported stolen Jan. 2, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• 2007 Polaris Hawkeye all-terrain vehicle valued at $1,200 reported stolen Jan. 2, Athens, no block number provided
• Apple iPhone XR Plus smartphone valued at $1,000 reported stolen Jan. 2, 800 block U.S. 72 West
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.