County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Christopher James Shock, 31, of 25000 block Highland Ave., Elkmont, probation violation
• Kaneisha Makaia Lane, 35, of 2000 block Lindsay Lane, Athens, bond revocation and probation violation
• Alan Christopher Canler, 37, of 800 block Jackson Drive, Athens, bond revocation
• Cruz William Arizpe, 23, of 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and attempt to elude by any means
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Wednesday:
• Two wooden cabinet doors, toolbox containing tools, 5 gallons of paint and shower parts, total $925, stolen between April 1-Aug. 27, 21000 block Alabama 127
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Christopher Cody Usery, 27, of 27000 block Thach Road, Athens, first-degree theft
• Byron Christian Dubose, 34, of 22000 Shawnee Lane, Athens, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and first-degree theft
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Bag of personal items, wrench and grey shirt, value $1, stolen during vehicle break-in Aug. 27, 1200 block U.S. 72 West
• Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $100 stolen Aug. 19, 500 block Welch Drive
