County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Jeremy Lee Tucker, 25, of 300 block Thomas Street, Athens, second-degree escape
• Elizabeth Hill Clark, 31, of 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Bradley Neal Moss, 37, of 26000 block Thach Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - barbiturate
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ELKMONT — $60,000 reported stolen July 11, 25000 block Leggtown Road
• MADISON — Car battery charger valued at $150 stolen during burglary July 11, 13000 block Trumpet Drive
• TANNER — Dairy Pure milk, two Digiorno pizzas, 24-pack Clover Valley water, DG Home fabric softener, Sterilite plastic tote, Febreze air freshener, Comfort Bay bed sheets, Super Value rug and two-pack of T-shirts, total $71.50, stolen July 11, 20000 block Swanner Boulevard
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Anthony Justin Halstead Green, 26, no numeric address, Athens, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
• Chadrick O'Neal Allen, 37, of Budget Inn, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass
• Dana Marie Thomas, 40, 200 block Bates Hollow Road, Prospect, Tennessee, public intoxication
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts or incidents Friday.
