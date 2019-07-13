Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Jeremy Lee Tucker, 25, of 300 block Thomas Street, Athens, second-degree escape

• Elizabeth Hill Clark, 31, of 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense

• Bradley Neal Moss, 37, of 26000 block Thach Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - barbiturate

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• ELKMONT — $60,000 reported stolen July 11, 25000 block Leggtown Road

• MADISON — Car battery charger valued at $150 stolen during burglary July 11, 13000 block Trumpet Drive

• TANNER — Dairy Pure milk, two Digiorno pizzas, 24-pack Clover Valley water, DG Home fabric softener, Sterilite plastic tote, Febreze air freshener, Comfort Bay bed sheets, Super Value rug and two-pack of T-shirts, total $71.50, stolen July 11, 20000 block Swanner Boulevard

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:

• Anthony Justin Halstead Green, 26, no numeric address, Athens, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

• Chadrick O'Neal Allen, 37, of Budget Inn, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass

• Dana Marie Thomas, 40, 200 block Bates Hollow Road, Prospect, Tennessee, public intoxication

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts or incidents Friday.

