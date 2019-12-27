County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Robert Allen Hobbs, 44, of 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Clifton Carl Pylant, 49, of 14000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, negotiating with a non-negotiable worthless instrument
• Corey Quaye Bean, 42, of 10000 block Stewart Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (menacing–gun)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts or incidents Thursday:
• MADISON — Unauthorized use of a blue 2006 Honda Odyssey valued at $4,000 Dec. 21, 12000 block Quartz Circle
• ATHENS — Generac 550 generator valued at $800 stolen between Dec. 7 and 21, 25000 block East New Garden Road
• ANDERSON — Alabama car tag valued at $26.65 stolen between Dec. 17 and 19, 29000 block Persimmon Tree Road
• HARVEST — Husky dog valued at $250 stolen between Dec. 20 and 23, 27000 block McLemore Circle
• ELKMONT — Remington 783 .308-caliber rifle valued at $700 and .257-caliber Weatherby Mag rifle valued at $2,000 stolen between Dec. 22 and 23, 21000 block David Drive
• ARDMORE — Garage door opener valued at $27 stolen between Dec. 23 adn 24, 26000 block Fall Way
• ATHENS — Two gas cans filled with gasoline valued at $70 stolen Dec. 25, 14000 block Lucas Ferry Road
• ATHENS — LG Stylo cellphone valued at $199 stolen between Dec. 24 and 25, 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Larquis Delmar Crutcher, 30, of 500 block Capshaw Road, Madison, violation of the Sex Offender Registry and Notification Act
• Rashaud Breon Acklin, 33, of 1600 block Faye Street Southwest, Decatur, DUI (alcohol)
• Patrick Coty Williams, 25, of 10000 block Wall Triana Highway, Toney, DUI (alcohol)
• Jamie Marie Yager, 32, of Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Craig Adrian Shamwell, 59, of 200 block East McClellan Street, Athens, domestic violence (harassment)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts or incidents Thursday:
• 120 miscellaneous items valued at $1,028 stolen Dec. 23, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Pair of shoes valued at $9 stolen Dec. 24, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Merchandise valued at $5.95 stolen Dec. 24, 17000 block U.S. 72 West
• Devotional book valued at $6.99, devotional book valued at $9.29, iPhone XR case valued at $5.99 and poly gel kit valued at $33.99 stolen Dec. 22, 20000 block Juniper Private Circle
• Wallet and driver's license, bank cards, Social Security cards, etc., of unknown value found Dec. 25, intersection of Brownsferry Road and Longview Street
• Damage valued at $300 to a Chevrolet Malibu Dec. 22, 100 block Sandra Lane
• Two Christmas gifts valued at $100 stolen Dec. 25, 300 block Sanders Street
• Tracfone SIM card valued at $50 stolen Dec. 26, 400 block Skyview Drive
• Bicycle valued at $20 recovered Dec. 26, 900 block Pryor Street West
• Nativity figurine valued at $100 and bracelet valued at $100 stolen Dec. 24, 22000 block Winged Foot Lane
