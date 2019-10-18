Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday.

Taylor Jade Lide, 18, of 26000 block Second St., Ardmore, bond revocation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense

Justin Blake Tatum, 30, of 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit

Calvin Devonte Tolliver, 24, of 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:

ELKMONT — Three-hundred wire WTEC harnesses valued at $9,000 stolen between Oct. 14 and 16, 26000 block Mooresville Road

ATHENS — Lincoln 235ACDC welder, Lincoln 175-wire welder, four hydraulic jacks, five Ingersol impact wrenches and three boxes of socket sets, total $2,500, stolen during burglary between Oct. 10 and 15, 14000 block Baptist Camp Road

TONEY — Phoenix HP22 .22-caliber pistol and Rossi R461 .357-caliber pistol, total $625, stolen between July 10 and Oct. 16, 27000 block Saddle Trail Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Thursday:

Paula Kay Richardson, 52, third-degree domestic violence - assault

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Thursday:

Black iPhone 8 smartphone valued at $400 reported stolen Oct. 16, Athens, no address listed

LG Stylo 4 smartphone valued at $299 reported stolen Oct. 16, Athens, no address listed

Criminal mischief valued at $400 reported Oct. 16, Athens, no address listed

Apple AirPods earbuds valued at $200 reported stolen Oct. 16, Canebrake Lane

Safe valued at $90 reported stolen Oct. 16, 300 block Christopher Drive

Car seat and radio, total $1,500, reported stolen Oct. 17, 500 block South Hine Street

