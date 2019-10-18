County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday.
• Taylor Jade Lide, 18, of 26000 block Second St., Ardmore, bond revocation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Justin Blake Tatum, 30, of 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit
• Calvin Devonte Tolliver, 24, of 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ELKMONT — Three-hundred wire WTEC harnesses valued at $9,000 stolen between Oct. 14 and 16, 26000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS — Lincoln 235ACDC welder, Lincoln 175-wire welder, four hydraulic jacks, five Ingersol impact wrenches and three boxes of socket sets, total $2,500, stolen during burglary between Oct. 10 and 15, 14000 block Baptist Camp Road
• TONEY — Phoenix HP22 .22-caliber pistol and Rossi R461 .357-caliber pistol, total $625, stolen between July 10 and Oct. 16, 27000 block Saddle Trail Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Thursday:
• Paula Kay Richardson, 52, third-degree domestic violence - assault
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Thursday:
• Black iPhone 8 smartphone valued at $400 reported stolen Oct. 16, Athens, no address listed
• LG Stylo 4 smartphone valued at $299 reported stolen Oct. 16, Athens, no address listed
• Criminal mischief valued at $400 reported Oct. 16, Athens, no address listed
• Apple AirPods earbuds valued at $200 reported stolen Oct. 16, Canebrake Lane
• Safe valued at $90 reported stolen Oct. 16, 300 block Christopher Drive
• Car seat and radio, total $1,500, reported stolen Oct. 17, 500 block South Hine Street
