County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Christopher Lee Jarrett, 28, of 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, first-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Stephen Warren Usery Jr., 46, of 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree sodomy
• Santiago Ortiz, 39, of 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
• Jessie James Bourgeois, 34, of 300 block Coldwater Creek Road, Taft, Tennessee, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• MADISON — Two portable fire pits valued at $500 stolen during burglary Aug. 19, 29000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Gasoline valued at $55.90 stolen Aug. 19, 14000 block New Cut Road
• ATHENS — $697.50 in cash stolen Aug. 19, 100 block West Elm Street
• ATHENS — Four wooden salad bowls valued at $500 stolen during burglary Aug. 12, 8000 block Blue Springs Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Carly Danielle James, 29, of 11000 block Caroline Drive, Tanner, fourth-degree theft of property
• Cody Heath McGraw, 29, of 24000 block Airport Road, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Roadmaster 27-inch bicycle with motor and gasoline tank, total $200, stolen between Aug. 14 and 19, 400 block East McClellan Street
• Rear window of Kia Soul sustained $300 in damage due to criminal mischief Aug. 19, 200 block Campbell Drive
• Two wooden ladders, two reciprocating saws, three power cords, Dewalt impact drill and skill saw, and Milwaukee skill saw, total $405, stolen Aug. 19, 11000 block U.S. 31 South
• Paint brush, ceramic frog, can of paint, silver bowl, shovel and wooden table, total $105, stolen Aug. 20, 800 block Jackson Drive
• Five miscellaneous items, total $64.80, stolen Aug. 20, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
