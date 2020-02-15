County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Steven Melagro Fuqua, 32, 700 block Hughes Street, Muscle Shoals, probation violation on previous conviction for driving under the influence of controlled substances
• Joshua Douglas Silverstein, 29, of 16000 block Becky St., Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for first-degree aggravated assault
• Angela Ruth Norton, 51, of 17000 block Hall Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Simon Peter McGuire, 46, of 28000 block Monday Road, Lester, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for two counts of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine
• Matthew Shane Hooks, 35, of 200 block Miller Lane, Owens Crossroads, second-degree receiving stolen property - sale of stolen property
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Kerry Deshaun Crutcher, 30, probation revoked on previous conviction for third-degree criminal trespass
• James Jeremy Hill Pickett, 28, third-degree domestic violence - criminal mischief
• Courtney Renee Green, 28, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Maxwell Benjamin Grisham, 27, DUI
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Friday:
• Miscellaneous items valued at $230 reported stolen Feb. 13, 100 block U.S. 31
