County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Steven Melagro Fuqua, 32, 700 block Hughes Street, Muscle Shoals, probation violation on previous conviction for driving under the influence of controlled substances

• Joshua Douglas Silverstein, 29, of 16000 block Becky St., Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for first-degree aggravated assault

• Angela Ruth Norton, 51, of 17000 block Hall Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

• Simon Peter McGuire, 46, of 28000 block Monday Road, Lester, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for two counts of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine

• Matthew Shane Hooks, 35, of 200 block Miller Lane, Owens Crossroads, second-degree receiving stolen property - sale of stolen property

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday.

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:

• Kerry Deshaun Crutcher, 30, probation revoked on previous conviction for third-degree criminal trespass

• James Jeremy Hill Pickett, 28, third-degree domestic violence - criminal mischief

• Courtney Renee Green, 28, third-degree domestic violence - harassment

• Maxwell Benjamin Grisham, 27, DUI

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Friday:

• Miscellaneous items valued at $230 reported stolen Feb. 13, 100 block U.S. 31

