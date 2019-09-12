County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Stephen Heath McMeans, 43, of 25000 block Summerwood Drive, Madison, DUI (combined substances) and possession of a controlled substance (synthetic narcotic)
• Thomas Christopher Page, 31, of 27000 block Lester Road, Lester, (drug court) possession of a controlled substance
• Danny Jaron Mayberry, 27, of 29000 block Lakeview Drive, Ardmore, (drug court) possession of a controlled substance
• Leah Ann Justice, 23, of 29000 block Dorning Road, Toney, bond revoked on previous charge of chemical endangerment (child abuse)
• Mark Dwayne Hasting, 57, of 26000 block Coral Street, Ardmore, second-degree theft and grand jury indictment for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle
• Randall Daly, 62, of 27000 block New Bethel Road, Elkmont, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and manufacturing/sale/transfer of precursors
• Gregory Scott Poss, 36, of 15000 block Thompson Lane, Athens, eight counts negotiating a worthless non-negotiable instrument
• Jesse Lee Meadows, 36, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Marvin Christopher Tucker, 46, of 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) second-degree manufacturing a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ELKMONT — Two batteries valued at $100, eight coil packs valued at $250 and eight spark plugs valued at $100 stolen Sept. 10, 12000 block Ball Park Road
• ATHENS — Car tag valued at $1 stolen between Sept. 4 and 6, 13000 block Carter Road
• ATHENS — Three Regions checks valued at $3 stolen between Aug. 28 and Sept. 9, 27000 block Ed Ray Road
• ATHENS — Two cats valued at $120 stolen between Sept. 9 and 10, 23000 block Slate Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Michael Wayne Jones, 27, third-degree criminal mischief
• Jason Leigh Ghrigsby, 39, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Dereon Jamil Green, 26, disorderly conduct, attempting to elude officer and resisting arrest
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Damage valued at $250 to the passenger window of a BMW Z4 reported Sept. 10, 300 block Shaw Street
• Two pizzas and dipping sauce valued at $20 stolen Sept. 10, 100 block U.S. 31 South
• Jilletto bottled drink valued at $1.99 stolen Sept. 11, 1500 block Elm Street South
