County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• April Dawn Sindaco, 48, of 400 block Arroyo Lane, Daytona, Florida, public intoxication
• Jessica Cielu Braden, 42, of 25 block Doe Run Drive, Scottsboro, public intoxication
• James Michael Romans, 26, of 1700 Lawrence County 236, Town Creek, probation violation on previous conviction for third-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Lydia Gail Sawyers, 34, of 1000 block North Jefferson Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of chemical endangerment of a child
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — $380 in cash stolen Nov. 5 or 6, 19000 block Airfield Street
• ATHENS — Android tablet valued at $100 stolen Nov. 2 or 3, 20000 block Green Meadows Road
• MADISON — $125 in cash, Audi vehicle keys valued at $300 and a pistol of unknown make or value, total $425, stolen Oct. 31, 30000 block U.S. 72
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Nicholas Earl Ray, 36, two counts of fourth-degree theft of property
• Peggy Dyanne Davis, 48, third-degree assault and criminal use of a defensive spray
• Raynika Ta'shay Arremona Desire Beene, 22, third-degree assault
• Maurice Heathcliff Hicks, 43, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Christopher Jarrod Leggett, 48, second-degree burglary
• 14-year-old male juvenile, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Tuesday:
• Unique brand cosmetics, including two pallets of eye shadow, six eyeliners, two perfumes, four mascaras, three spray foundations, two liquid foundations, one cologne and one rollerball and four unnamed brand makeup kits, total $1,007, reported stolen Nov. 8, 1000 block West Pryor Street
• Oldsmobile Intrigue GLS valued at $1,200 reported used without authorization Nov. 9, 600 block South Jefferson Street
• Kia Optima LX valued at $15,000 reported used without authorization Nov. 9, 600 block South Jefferson Street
• Duffle bag and glass door, total $130, reported stolen Nov. 9, 100 block East Hobbs Street
• $500 damage to two doors and walls reported Nov. 10 due to criminal mischief/burglary, 1200 block Tower Street
• Fifty miscellaneous items valued at $479 reported stolen Nov. 10, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Diamond pendant necklace, white gold chain, yellow gold chain, white gold wedding band and four boxes of .38-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol ammunition valued at $1,130 reported stolen Nov. 10, 300 block Tanglewood Drive
• Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck valued at $10,000 reported stolen Nov. 11, 15000 block Alabama 251
• Samsung J2 smartphone valued at $150 reported stolen Nov. 11, 900 block U.S. 72 East
• Fiji bicycle valued at $35 reported stolen Nov. 11, 1500 block Grace Avenue
• Seventeen miscellaneous items valued at $61 reported stolen Nov. 11, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.