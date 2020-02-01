County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Michael Lee Slaughter, 44, of 400 block Austin Avenue, Sheffield, negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument
• Carlos Brandon Nelson, 40, of 100 block Buchanan Street, Athens, bond revocation on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense, possession of sawed-off rifle/shotgun, possession of pistol by a violent felon or ex-felon in possession of a firearm, attempt to elude or attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest
• Kendra Tenell Langford, 34, of 1300 block 19th Avenue SW, Decatur, first-degree theft - auto theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Electricity valued at $376 stolen between Oct. 30 and Jan. 24, 12000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• LESTER — 283 cubic inch V-8 engine and tool chest, total $2,500, stolen during burglary between Jan. 13 and 30, Easter Ferry Road, no block number listed
• ATHENS — Duo Crisp air fryer valued at $195 stolen Jan. 30, 15000 block Huntsville - Browns Ferry Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Darek Anthony Kelley, 23, operating a vehicle without insurance
• Ramon Loya-Loya, 47, driving under the influence of alcohol
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Friday:
• Black plastic ammunition box, Igloo cooler and miscellaneous tools, total $845, reported stolen Jan. 31 in vehicle break-in, 1400 block Thrasher Boulevard
