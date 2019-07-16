County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Aronde Malik Walker, 19, of 6000 block North Rose Wind Circle, Memphis, Tennessee, destruction of property by prisoner
• Steven Heath Solomon, 42, of 26000 block Fall Way, Ardmore, probation violation on previous conviction of possession of a controlled substance (opium or derivative)
• William Flint Childers, 40, of 800 block Yarbrough Road, Harvest, probation violation on previous conviction of negotiating with a non-negotiable worthless instrument
• Dennis Lamont Wilder, 48, of 1400 block Cedar Street, Decatur, grand jury indictments on two counts second-degree assault
• Courtney Clark, 34, of 100 block Winston Drive, New Hope, warrants for fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and third-degree theft of property (old charge prior to Feb. 10, 2016)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT — Car battery valued at $100 stolen July 12, 27000 block Oak Grove Road
• ELKMONT — U.S. currency valued at $10,205.37 stolen in a scam July 12, 24000 block Cottonbelt Road
• TANNER — Wallet valued at $6, Social Security number card valued at $5, Alabama ID card valued at $25, U.S. currency valued at $20 and Verizon cell phone valued at $45 stolen between July 9 and 10, 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane
• ELKMONT — Jewelry valued at $500, U.S. currency valued at $113 and 9 mm Taurus G2C pistol valued at $200 stolen July 13 during a vehicle break-in, 23000 block Porter Road
• TONEY — Troybilt zero-turn lawn mower valued at $4,772 stolen between July 13 and 14, 29000 block McKee Road
• ELKMONT — Gray 2004 Ford F-250 valued at $15,000 stolen between April 1 and July 14, 25000 block Elkton Road
• ELKMONT — U.S. currency valued at $200, gold necklace valued at $100 and subwoofer speaker valued at $250 stolen between July 12 and 14, 28000 block Boyd's Chapel Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Carlos Antwoine Royles, 39, of 1400 block Acorn Hill Circle, Athens, probation revocation on previous conviction of no drivers license
• Valerie Elaine Savage, 36, of 23000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Immanuel Underwood, 26, of 500 block Hine Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Candy Machell Taylor, 42, of 23000 block Presnell Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Douglas Jeffery Livingston, 49, of 9800 block Holt Springer Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Wesley Robinson Goode, 35, of 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Matthew Todd Crowe, 27, of 25000 block Dupree Hollow Road, Lester, DUI (controlled substances), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance
• David Eugene Abernathy, 57, of 400 block McClellan Street, Athens, public intoxication
• Robert Eugene Miles, 33, of 1000 block Old Trinity Road, Trinity, third-degree criminal trespass
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts or incidents Monday:
• Damage valued at $150 to a glass door and frame between July 11 and 12, 1400 block North Malone Street
• Humane animal trap valued at $40 stolen between July 11 and 12, 18000 block Elles Drive
• Chrysler vehicle key fob on key ring valued at $300 stolen July 13, 400 block Hargrove Street
• Damage valued at $25 to a padlock hinge of unknown brand July 13, 900 block South Jefferson Street
• Damage valued at $5,000 to a 2002 Lincoln Town Car on July 13, 700 block North Clinton Street
• Bottle of wine valued at $15.96, BMW of unknown value, surveillance DVD of no value and merchandise valued at $100.75 stolen July 14, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Gasoline valued at $5 and 30-ounce drink valued at $1.29 stolen July 14, 800 block South Jefferson Street
• Schwinn bicycle valued at $100 stolen between July 13 and 14, 900 block Fifth Avenue
• Wireless remote valued at $75, key to toolbox valued at $5, wired remote valued at $75, four 3/8 14-foot chains with hooks valued at $200, 12,000-pound Badland wench valued at $400, two wench cables valued at $60 and three locks valued at $90 stolen between July 12 and 15, 100 block Roy Long Road East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.