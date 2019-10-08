County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Timothy Paul Hubbard, 46, of 100 block Thomas Street, Athens, harassing communications (obscene communications)
• Destiny Marie Miller, 23, of 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of possession of a controlled substance
• David Joseph Ramirez, 28, of 200 block Coral Street, Madison, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Ethan Wayne Wilson, 22, of 19000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, DUI (controlled substances)
• Thomas Dewayne Gladden, 53, of 700 block North Madison Street, Athens, (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office) bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Larry Donnell Johnson, 50, of 100 block Ash Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• William Allen Medley Jr., 53, homeless, criminal littering
• Michael Wallace Quinn, 32, of 9000 block Beechwood Road, Athens, third-degree theft
• Cynthia Marie Rainey, 61, of 400 Love Branch Road, Harvest, third-degree domestic violence (menacing – gun), third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief) and resisting arrest
• George Wayne Dison, 57, of 22000 block Sugar Way, Elkmont, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest
• Allen Michael Smith, 26, of 29000 block Coggins Road, Athens, (Ardmore Police Department) possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Apple cell phone valued at $650 stolen Oct. 3, 14000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Dewalt hammer drill valued at $176, Dewalt impact drill valued at $125, Dewalt battery charger valued at $99 and three Dewalt batteries valued at $225 listed as stolen Oct. 20, 17000 block Mooresville Road
• TONEY — Air conditioner valued at $1,000 stolen between Sept. 16 and 23, 28000 block McKee Road
• TANNER — U.S. currency valued at $10,184, Apple iPhone 8 valued at $700 and Regions debit card valued at $1,000 stolen Oct. 4, 20000 block Harris Station Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Ralph Lymon Ballentine, 63, of 1800 Burch Street, Decatur, two counts failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement and/or comply with residence restrictions
• Casey Eugene Thomas, 25, of unknown address, DUI (alcohol)
• Brooklyn Jean Templeton, 27, of 30000 block Highland Drive, Ardmore, probation revocation on previous conviction of criminal trespass
• Cortney Terrell Johnson, 42, of unknown address, fourth-degree theft of property
• Stanley Lee Gullett, 46, of 1200 North Houston Street, Athens, domestic violence (assault)
• Christina Deshon Banks, 40, of 700 Second Avenue, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Jordan Paul Anderson, 33, of 800 First Avenue, Athens, public intoxication
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Monday:
• GMC Yukon valued at $100 reported stolen Oct. 4, 100 block Sanderfer Road
• Damage valued at $200 to the driver-side front window of a Jeep Wrangler reported Oct. 5, 700 block Sanderfer Road
• Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 Compact 9 mm pistol valued at $500 reported stolen Oct. 5, 1200 block Seventh Avenue
• Damage valued at $75 to a glass door pane reported Oct. 6, 1400 block North Malone Street
• Cat valued at $100 reported stolen Oct. 6, 17000 block Browning Drive
• Apple air buds valued at $150 reported Oct. 7 as stolen during a vehicle break-in, no listed location
• U.S. currency (cash and change) valued at $15 reported Oct. 7 as stolen during a vehicle break-in, no listed location
• U.S. currency (cash) valued at $1,000 and U.S. currency (change) valued at $6 reported Oct. 7 as stolen during a vehicle break-in, 300 block Camelot Private Drive
• Pending/unknown items valued at $1 reported Oct. 7 as stolen during a vehicle break-in, 400 block Butterfly Circle
• .38-caliber revolver valued at $225 reported Oct. 7 as stolen during a vehicle break-in, 700 block Camelot Private Drive
• 4-door Ford Fusion reported Oct. 7 as the subject of a vehicle break-in, 3900 block Woodside Drive
