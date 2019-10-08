Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:

• Timothy Paul Hubbard, 46, of 100 block Thomas Street, Athens, harassing communications (obscene communications)

• Destiny Marie Miller, 23, of 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of possession of a controlled substance

• David Joseph Ramirez, 28, of 200 block Coral Street, Madison, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Ethan Wayne Wilson, 22, of 19000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, DUI (controlled substances)

• Thomas Dewayne Gladden, 53, of 700 block North Madison Street, Athens, (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office) bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance

• Larry Donnell Johnson, 50, of 100 block Ash Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol)

• William Allen Medley Jr., 53, homeless, criminal littering

• Michael Wallace Quinn, 32, of 9000 block Beechwood Road, Athens, third-degree theft

• Cynthia Marie Rainey, 61, of 400 Love Branch Road, Harvest, third-degree domestic violence (menacing – gun), third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief) and resisting arrest

• George Wayne Dison, 57, of 22000 block Sugar Way, Elkmont, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest

• Allen Michael Smith, 26, of 29000 block Coggins Road, Athens, (Ardmore Police Department) possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:

• ATHENS — Apple cell phone valued at $650 stolen Oct. 3, 14000 block U.S. 72

• ATHENS — Dewalt hammer drill valued at $176, Dewalt impact drill valued at $125, Dewalt battery charger valued at $99 and three Dewalt batteries valued at $225 listed as stolen Oct. 20, 17000 block Mooresville Road

• TONEY — Air conditioner valued at $1,000 stolen between Sept. 16 and 23, 28000 block McKee Road

• TANNER — U.S. currency valued at $10,184, Apple iPhone 8 valued at $700 and Regions debit card valued at $1,000 stolen Oct. 4, 20000 block Harris Station Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:

• Ralph Lymon Ballentine, 63, of 1800 Burch Street, Decatur, two counts failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement and/or comply with residence restrictions

• Casey Eugene Thomas, 25, of unknown address, DUI (alcohol)

• Brooklyn Jean Templeton, 27, of 30000 block Highland Drive, Ardmore, probation revocation on previous conviction of criminal trespass

• Cortney Terrell Johnson, 42, of unknown address, fourth-degree theft of property

• Stanley Lee Gullett, 46, of 1200 North Houston Street, Athens, domestic violence (assault)

• Christina Deshon Banks, 40, of 700 Second Avenue, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Jordan Paul Anderson, 33, of 800 First Avenue, Athens, public intoxication

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Monday:

• GMC Yukon valued at $100 reported stolen Oct. 4, 100 block Sanderfer Road

• Damage valued at $200 to the driver-side front window of a Jeep Wrangler reported Oct. 5, 700 block Sanderfer Road

• Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 Compact 9 mm pistol valued at $500 reported stolen Oct. 5, 1200 block Seventh Avenue

• Damage valued at $75 to a glass door pane reported Oct. 6, 1400 block North Malone Street

• Cat valued at $100 reported stolen Oct. 6, 17000 block Browning Drive

• Apple air buds valued at $150 reported Oct. 7 as stolen during a vehicle break-in, no listed location

• U.S. currency (cash and change) valued at $15 reported Oct. 7 as stolen during a vehicle break-in, no listed location

• U.S. currency (cash) valued at $1,000 and U.S. currency (change) valued at $6 reported Oct. 7 as stolen during a vehicle break-in, 300 block Camelot Private Drive

• Pending/unknown items valued at $1 reported Oct. 7 as stolen during a vehicle break-in, 400 block Butterfly Circle

• .38-caliber revolver valued at $225 reported Oct. 7 as stolen during a vehicle break-in, 700 block Camelot Private Drive

• 4-door Ford Fusion reported Oct. 7 as the subject of a vehicle break-in, 3900 block Woodside Drive

