County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Tanya Jean Barfield, 40, of 1000 block West Hatton Street, Pensacola, Florida
• Mitchell Joseph Caldwell, 41, of 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, first-degree theft (aircraft, boat or farm equipment)
• Steven Lynn Gandy, 57, 19000 block Cross Key Road, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance
• Jackie Lynn Watkins, 58, of 25000 block new Bethel Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Regina Danielle Davis, 42, of 18000 block Alabama 127, Athens, public intoxication and disorderly conduct
• Mitchell Curtis Brewer, 58, of 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, harassment and menacing - aggravated assault
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ARDMORE — Remington wallet valued at $20 stolen Aug. 5, 27000 block Gatlin Road (reported Sept. 26)
• LESTER — Four leather jackets, eight pairs of shoes, bin of clothing, Bolan lawn mower, Skill circular saw, Black & Decker circular saw, two jigsaws, bench grinder, chaps, grill and two patio chairs, total $1,030, stolen during burglary Aug. 18, 28000 block Holly Lane (reported Sept. 26)
• ATHENS — 1972 green Chevrolet C10 of unknown value stolen Sept. 26, 27000 block U.S. 72
• TANNER — Jewelry valued at $5,100 stolen during burglary Sept. 26, 10000 block U.S. 31
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Ashley Nicole Hill, 30, fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass
• Leah Megan Eastup, 30, two counts of fourth-degree theft of property
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• LG K30 smartphone valued at $250 reported stolen Sept. 26, 400 block Skyview Drive
• Various consumables valued at $57.38 reported stolen Sept. 26, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Miscellaneous items valued at $307.91 reported stolen Sept. 26, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• TWS wireless ear buds valued at $39.99 reported stolen Sept. 26, 900 block U.S. 72 East
• Ring valued at $350 reported stolen Sept. 26, 500 block East Sanderfer Road
• Miscellaneous metals and brake rotors valued at $200 reported stolen Sept. 27, 1800 block South Jefferson Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.