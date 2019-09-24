County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Amber Marie Boutwell, 32, of 100 block Waters Edge Lane, Madison, possession of a controlled substance (drug court)
• Wesley Lee Isom, 33, of 23000 block U.S. 72, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Sydney Dey Williams, 26, of 21000 block Windchime Lane, Northport, distribution of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Sheree Michelle Gremillion, 25, of 600 block John Wright Drive NW, Huntsville, grand jury indictment for possession of a forgery device and first-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Brandy Nicole Mason, 40, of 2000 block Jordan Road, Huntsville, probation violation on previous conviction for driving under the influence
• William Wric Scruggs, 41, of 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Matthew Allen Wise, 29, of 16000 block Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for second-degree manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance - hallucinogen
• Stanley Matthew Scott, 33, of 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance
• Frank James Johnson, 21, homeless, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Conservator clothes washer and dryer, total $1,050, stolen between Sept. 13 and 19, 20000 block Wallace Lane
• ATHENS — Two .45-caliber pistols, .25-caliber pistol and shotgun, total $375, stolen during burglary Sept. 20, 27000 block Alabama 251
• MADISON — Camouflage boat, utility trailer, red toolbox containing tools, chemicals and feed, total $34,000, stolen during burglary Sept. 19 or 20, 27000 block Henderson Road
• ATHENS — $40,000 stolen through theft by deception between Aug. 10 and Sept. 20, 16000 block Alabama 251
• ELKMONT — Assorted power tools, RCA speakers and black fireproof box, total $455, stolen during burglary between July 1 and Sept. 18, 27000 block Johnson Lane
• ELKMONT — $11,000 in services stolen between April 4 and Sept. 20, 25000 block Cottonbelt Road
• ATHENS — 2007 white Chevrolet HHR valued at $5,000 used without authorization Sept. 20 or 21, 27000 block Ed Ray Road
• ATHENS — Bag of ice valued at $13.68 stolen Sept. 21, 19000 block Alabama 99
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Austin Jacob Martin, 18, third-degree assault
• Michael Shane Butler, 45, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Cortney Terrell Johnson, 42, four counts of theft of property
• James Sidney Spencer II, 29, first-degree theft of property
• Donald Wayne Richardson II, fugitive from justice
• Laura Juarez Romero, 25, DUI (alcohol)
• Courtney Paton Gray, 36, DUI (alcohol)
• Marty Joe Lovell, 54, DUI (alcohol)
• Paz Jeony Martinez, 23, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Thomas Dewayne Gladden, 53, disorderly conduct
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Diamond engagement ring valued at $5,000 reported stolen Sept. 19
• Nissan Frontier rear windshield sustained $250 damage reported Sept. 20
