County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Dustin Jay Carter, 36, of 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, third-degree assault
• Joyce Hunt, 41, of 100 block Hedge Lane, Huntsville, six counts negotiating with non-negotiable instrument
• Jonathan Adam Senior, 28, of 18000 block Townsend Ford, Road, Athens, fraudulent use of credit/debit card
• Joey Don Evans, 41, of 9000 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, probation violation on previous convictions of third-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and using false identity to obstruct justice
• William Adam McBay, 34, of 18000 block Cox Road, Athens, grand jury indictments on two counts violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree sexual abuse (child fondling–female)
• Michael Wayne Powers, 44, of 14000 block Zehner Road, Athens, non-support of a child
• Jennifer Lane Nave, 37, of 29000 block Second Avenue, Ardmore, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Tyler Oneal Ratliff, 20, of 1700 block Lucas Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Lachriston Tenille Mayberry, 25, of 15000 block Mayberry Drive, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree robbery (street–gun) and first-degree theft
• James Elliot Beddingfield, 39, of 18000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Monday.
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.