County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Nina Melinda King, 55, of 21000 block Flanagan Road, Athens, two counts third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Bradley Wayne Moss, 32, of 13000 block U.S. 31, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Justin Eugene Willard, 24, of 27000 block Sweet Springs Road, Ardmore, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Jessica Lynn Smith, 29, of 20000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, probation violation on previous conviction of third-degree burglary
• Amber Nicole Ethridge, 24, of 13000 block Carter Road, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• MADISON — Wallet valued at $40 stolen during vehicle break-in Oct. 23, 12000 block Southern Charm Boulevard
• MADISON — 9 mm Ruger Security pistol valued at $200 stolen Oct. 23, 12000 block Southern Charm Boulevard
• ATHENS — MK wallet valued at $140 and 9 mm pistol stolen between Oct. 22 and 23, 12000 block Jesse Lane
• ATHENS — Bose QC25 headphones valued at $400 stolen during a vehicle break-in between Oct. 22 and 23, 25000 block Krista Drive
• MADISON — .22-caliber Ruger SR22 pistol valued at $250 stolen during a vehicle break-in between Oct. 22 and 23, 25000 block Everblake Drive
• MADISON — Costa Del Mar sunglasses valued at $170, Ray Ban sunglasses valued at $168, Ray Ban Aviator sunglasses valued at $168, Ray Ban Clubmate sunglasses valued at $168, wallet valued at $50 and U.S. currency valued at $200 stolen during a vehicle break-in between Oct. 22 and 23, 12000 block Southern Charm Boulevard
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• James Eugene Cowan, 44, no address given, fourth-degree theft of property
• Cynthia Clark Ray, 45, no address given, fourth-degree theft of property
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday:
• Ford Escape key fob valued at $250 stolen during a vehicle break-in reported Oct. 23, 20000 block Silent Spring Drive
• Ford E-350 valued at $600 reported stolen Oct. 24, 700 block West Sanderfer Road
