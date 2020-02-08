County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Shanique Deshay Williamson, 34, of 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont, second-degree assault
• Keith James Blair, 30, of 23000 block West Black Road, Athens, third-degree theft
• Monica Eyvone Smith, 35, of 33000 block Alabama 99, Anderson, probation violation on previous conviction for third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Larry Eugene Holt II, 42, of 25000 block Veto Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree unlawful imprisonment - exposure to possible physical injury and second-degree assault
• Scottie Dewayne Neeley, 37, of 24000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of driving under the influence of controlled substances
• Gerry Wayne Ray, 60, of 700 block Cedar Lake Road, Decatur, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Friday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Friday:
• Holt bifold leather wallet, $20 in cash, Alabama driver's license, journeyman card, Valero and Chevron gasoline cards, Redstone Federal Credit Union debit card, eBay credit card, Amazon credit card and Capital One credit card, partial total $85, reported stolen Feb. 4, Athens, no block number listed
• Goya seasoning, Valentina salsa and Reynold's aluminum foil, total $11.50, reported stolen Feb. 5, 1000 block North Jefferson Street
• Two Definity HP 800 tires valued at $450 reported damaged by criminal mischief Feb. 5, Athens, no block number listed
