County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Craig Terrell McElroy, 52, of Tampa, Florida, first-degree theft
• Veronica Denise Olmsted, 34, of 100 block Shalerock Drive, Madison, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
• Robert Leslie Worley III, 32, of 25000 block Pepper Road, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for third-degree robbery
• Stephanie Dee League, 48, of 23000 block Austin Whitt Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, three counts of negotiating a worthless non-negotiable instrument
• Travis Morris Rucker, 38, of 16000 McCulley Mill Road, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance - amphetamine-methamphetamine and third-degree possession of a forged instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ELKMONT — $1,800 in cash stolen between Aug. 9 and 12, 19000 block Sandlin Road
• ATHENS — 2013 black Toyota Camry valued at $20,000 stolen Aug. 15, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Hewlett Packard laptop, Acer laptop, Dell laptop, Motorola cellphone, Apple iPhone 6S and Samsung S9 cellphone, total $2,150, stolen Aug. 15, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Rossi .223-caliber rifle, Remington 710 series rifle, Car Dual amplifier and four speakers, total $1,000, stolen during burglary Aug. 15, 20000 block Cox Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Friday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Handgun with ammunition valued at $399 found Aug. 19, 16000 block Athens-Limestone Boulevard
• 1997 red Ford F150 valued at $2,500 stolen Aug. 19, 500 block East Elm Street
