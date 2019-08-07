Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Leslie Rae Gatlin, 30, of 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, three counts negotiating with a non-negotiable instrument

• Stacy Foster Sanderford, 44, of 16000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property

• Curtis Leo Moore, 41, of 26000 block West Limestone School Road, Lester, probation violation on previous conviction of second-degree possession of a forged instrument

• Dave Allen Roper, 39, of 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of second-degree criminal mischief

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• ATHENS — Massy Ferguson 4710LP tractor valued at $36,000 and John Deere bush hog valued at $7,500 stolen between Aug. 3 and 4, unknown block Cambridge Lane

• ATHENS — Miscellaneous groceries valued at $86 stolen Aug. 5, 20000 block Alabama 127

• LESTER — Red 1999 Ford Mustang valued at $3,000 stolen Aug. 5, 26000 block West Limestone Road

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests, thefts or incidents Tuesday.

