County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Leslie Rae Gatlin, 30, of 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, three counts negotiating with a non-negotiable instrument
• Stacy Foster Sanderford, 44, of 16000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Curtis Leo Moore, 41, of 26000 block West Limestone School Road, Lester, probation violation on previous conviction of second-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Dave Allen Roper, 39, of 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of second-degree criminal mischief
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Massy Ferguson 4710LP tractor valued at $36,000 and John Deere bush hog valued at $7,500 stolen between Aug. 3 and 4, unknown block Cambridge Lane
• ATHENS — Miscellaneous groceries valued at $86 stolen Aug. 5, 20000 block Alabama 127
• LESTER — Red 1999 Ford Mustang valued at $3,000 stolen Aug. 5, 26000 block West Limestone Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests, thefts or incidents Tuesday.
