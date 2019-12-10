County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Anthony Glen Smart, 59, of 28000 block Ferguson Lane, Toney, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• James Michael Romans, 26, of 1700 block Lawrence County Road 236, Town Creek, third-degree assault
• Marcus Dylan Powers, 25, of 16000 block American Way, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Heather Nicole Derringer, 34, of 16000 block Davis Lane, Elkmont, third-degree criminal trespass
• Timothy Levi Patterson, 25, of 25000 block Alabama 251, Toney, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Billy Jay Howell, 48, of 1200 block Grace Avenue, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - opium or derivative and DUI - controlled substances
• Elizabeth Bates Clem, 39, of 400 block Congress Drive, Athens, misdemeanor selling paraphernalia - first offense
• Jason DaleVibbert, 36, of 13000 block Reid Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for DUI - controlled substances and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine
• Brian Heath Thomas, 42, of 21000 block Harris Loop, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence - menacing - gun
• Logan Bryant Thornton, 20, of 1200 block Liberty Hill Road, Minor Hill, Tennessee, DUI - controlled substances
• Tedric Christopher Boldin, 23, of 1900 block Cain Drive, Athens, violation of drug court terms on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance
• Ke'Umbre Kendrell Waugh, 19, of 1800 block Canterbury Circle, Huntsville, two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle - theft of article from vehicle
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• MADISON — GE stove and refrigerator, total $1,150, stolen during burglary between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, 25000 block Fieldstone Drive
• ATHENS — Baseball cards valued at $10,000, power tools, $700 in cash and red Pontiac Grand AM, total $13,400, stolen between Nov. 14 and Dec. 2, 16000 block Brooks Drive
• ARDMORE — 2015 black Crysler 200 valued at $10,000 used without authorization Dec. 5, 29000 block Gatlin Road
• ANDERSON — Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun valued at $200 stolen between Dec. 1 and 8, 24000 block Glendell Lane
• ATHENS — Samsung smartphone valued at $800 stolen Dec. 8, 12000 block U.S. 72
• MADISON — Walther PK380 .380-caliber pistol valued at $500 stolen between Oct. 1 and 5, 26000 blokc Hunley Way
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Monday.
