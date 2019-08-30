County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Justin Kyle Landers, 35, of 3000 block Cornville Road, Decatur, third-degree domestic violence - menacing (intimidation only)
• Avis Diana Horton, 63, of 2000 block Bell Haven Drive, Huntsville, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Tony Randall Royster, 42, of 17000 block Browns Ferry Road, Athens, loitering and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine
• Jesse Lee Meadows, 36, of 17000 block Browns Ferry Road, Athens, paraphernalia - sell - misdemeanor - first offense
• Zachary Moore Ebbert, 27, of 22000 block Alabama 99, Elkmont, loitering
• Dwight Gordon Meadows, 60, of 17000 block Browns Ferry Road, Athens, paraphernalia - sell - misdemeanor - first offense
• Jason Michael Shelton, 41, of 300 block Buffalo Drive, Toney, loitering, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, paraphernalia - sell - misdemeanor - first offense and resisting arrest
• Antonio Mufiax Nelson, 29, of 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Athens, loitering, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, paraphernalia - sell - misdemeanor - first offense and illegal possession of prescription drugs and resisting arrest
• Richard Lee Kidd, 48, of 17000 block Browns Ferry Road, Athens, loitering, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and paraphernalia - sell - misdemeanor - first offense
• Eric Dan Meadows, 46, of 17000 block Browns Ferry Road, Athens, paraphernalia - sell - misdemeanor - first offense and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine
• Clinton Eugene Downs, 58, of 12000 block Rainbow Way, Elkmont, paraphernalia - sell - misdemeanor - first offense • Amanda Michelle Brooks, 41, of 23000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, loitering and paraphernalia - sell - misdemeanor - first offense
• Brandon Wesley Taylor, 43, of Athens, loitering and paraphernalia - sell - misdemeanor - first offense
• Riley Augustus Billingsly, 57, of 2500 block Poincianna Street Southwest, Huntsville, grand jury indictment for second-degree illegal possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs
• Mickey Joel Paulk, 35, of 21000 Piney Chapel Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property - receiving stolen vehicle
• Angel Dawn Ballenger, 29, of 2400 block County Road 1223, Vinemont, grand jury indictment for second-degree burglary
• Brandon Wayne Howard, 33, of McCormick Lane, no block number listed, second-degree theft and first-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ATHENS — Starcraft Launch 2018 white trailer valued at $20,000 stolen Aug. 27 or 28, 10000 block Hardaway Hills Road
• ATHENS — Tools valued at $1,000 stolen during vehicle break-in Aug. 28, 17000 block Browns Ferry Road
• TANNER — Two air-conditioning units valued at $700 stolen between Aug. 14 and 28, Orchid Lane, no block number
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Sharon Rakele Johnson, 24, of 500 block Shull Road Northeast, Hartselle, fourth-degree theft of property
• Christopher James Shock, 31, of 25000 block Highland Avenue, Elkmont, first-degree criminal trespass
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Thursday:
• School supplies, two Athens Intermediate School library books and a Northface pink and blue backpack, total $100, stolen during vehicle break-in Aug. 28, 1500 block U.S. 72 East
