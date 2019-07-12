County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Christopher Ryan Shull, 28, homeless, warrant for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and probation revocation on the following charges: distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree assault
• Justin David Hughes, 22, of 1100 block Lucas Road, Athens, DUI (other substance)
• Charlie Wayne Phillips, 45, of 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree receiving stolen property and third-degree burglary
• Freda Ellen Landers, 55, of 400 block Old Decatur Road, Athens, warrant for third-degree theft of lost property
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Thursday.
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.