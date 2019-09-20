County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Christopher Leon Jorden, 30, of 100 block Grey Fawn Trail, Madison, third-degree promoting prison contraband and obstructing government operations
• Steven William Johnson, 34, of 25000 block Mahalo Circle, Madison, probation violation
• Aronde Malik Walker, 19, of 1300 block North Jefferson Street, Athens, probation violation
• Herlinda Vargas Alonzo, 23, of 1400 block Houston Street, Athens, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
• David Eugene Thompson, 58, of 16000 block Mason Island Road, Elkmont, third-degree burglary
• Christopher Ryan Shull, 28, homeless, two counts of third-degree theft and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle - stripping stolen vehicle
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ELKMONT — $40 in cash stolen Sept. 13 or 14, 24000 block Slate Road
• ELKMONT — Wallet and contents valued at $85 stolen between Sept. 2 and 7, 17000 block Coffman Road
• TONEY — 2005 green Acura MDX valued at $8,500 used without authorization Sept. 17 and 18, 28000 block Harvest Road
• ANDERSON — 2008 black Yamaha Raptor 25 valued at $5,500 stolen between Sept. 5 and 15, 29000 block Persimmon Tree Road
• ELKMONT — 1994 blue GMC Sierra 1 valued at $1,000 stolen between Aug. 14 and Sept. 14, 23000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road
• ELKMONT — 2005 black Mazda valued at $3,000 used without authorization Sept. 18, 19000 block Bick Jock Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Erin Jessica Greenfield, 22, probation revocation on previous conviction for public intoxication
• James Sidney Spencer II, 29, fourth-degree theft of property
• Elizabeth Bates Clem, 39, probation revocation
• Christopher Ryan Shull, 28, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
• Cody Heath McGraw, 29, third-degree domestic violence - menacing and third-degree domestic violence - trespass
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday:
• Three food items, total $6.63, reported stolen Sept. 18, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• McKinley die cutter valued at $3,000 and damage to structure $500, total $3,500, reported Sept. 19, 100 block Durham Drive
• License plate from Ford Sunseeker valued at $676.05 reported stolen Sept. 19, 500 block Sanders Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.