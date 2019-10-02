County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Laurie Jones McGuire, 44, of 21000 block Broadwater Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree theft of property - swindle
• Bradley Joe Carter, 43, of 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, harassment and bond revoked on previous charge of endangering the welfare of a child
• Linda Sue Woodby, 57, of 16000 block Alabama 251, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for second-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Shane Michael Olson, 25, of 1400 block Allison Drive, Lebanon, Tennessee, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Jordan Alexander Crow, 21, of 27000 block Alabama 251, Ardmore, grand jury indictment for third-degree burglary and first-degree theft
• Jason William Kimbrough, 47, of 14000 block U.S. 72, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Tuesday:
• MADISON — Two air-conditioning units valued at $1,260 stolen Sept. 30, 26000 block Henderson Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Tuesday:
• Kirk Davis Muckenfuss, 38, of 20 block Section Mountain Road, Somerville, theft of property
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone valued at $999.99 stolen Sept. 20, 200 block French Farms Boulevard
• Undisclosed amount of cash stolen Sept. 28, 20000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• $1,186.81 in cash stolen Sept. 10 by fraudulent use of a debit/credit card, 1000 block U.S. 72
• Charcoal grill and four SUV tires, total $350, stolen Sept. 30, 1300 block North Jefferson Street
• Undisclosed amount of illegal paper money circulated Sept. 28, 100 block U.S. 31 North
• Two counterfeit $20 bills circulated Sept. 30, 1100 block U.S. 31 South
