County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Jesse Aaron Tucker, 24, of 19000 Wells Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Margaret Chandler Word, 25, of 1200 block Wells Ave., Huntsville, driving under the influence of alcohol
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following incident Friday:
• 2013 red Chrysler 200 of unknown value used without authorization July 18, 14000 block Parker Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Devin Lee Schaar, 33, of 300 Colbert Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Charles Emerson McFarland, 42, of 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft of property
• William Boyd Watson, 40, of 600 block U.S. 31 South, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Jesus Ramirez-Francisco, 29, 1400 block U.S. 31, Tanner, DUI - alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident with injury
• Robert Anthony Davis, 32, of 100 block Coffman Circle, Athens, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a pistol by a violent felon
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Door lock valued at $500 and six LED light bulbs, total $600, stolen July 17 or 18, 300 block South Marion Street
• Greenworks chainsaw valued at $99.99 stolen July 18, 600 block U.S. 72 West
• Miscellaneous jewelry, 9 mm handgun, undisclosed amount of cash, miscellaneous tools and yard equipment, and truck battery, total $7,170, stolen between July 1, 2018, and May 31
• Nike backpack valued at $50 stolen July 18, 600 block U.S. 72 West
• Marina aquarium heater, Tetra aquarium pump and plastic tubing, total $39.07, stolen July 18, 22000 block U.S. 72 East
• $200 in cash stolen July 18, 1100 block Coleman Avenue
