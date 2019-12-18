County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Rebecca Mannette Overton, 38, of 17000 block Harwell Road, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine
• Aaron Jay Sanders, 22, of 4800 Rutledge Drive, Huntsville, three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Ryan Vincent Mullins, 31, of 4000 block Pulaski Pike Northwest, Huntsville, fourth-degree theft of property, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal trespass
• Chassity Paige Maddox, 29, of 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance - synthetic narcotic - smuggle and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• James Paul McMillan, 37, of 27000 block Jeffrey Lee Lane, Toney, loitering
• Lincoln Grey Lawrence, 25, of 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance - synthetic narcotic - smuggle and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Jarrod Keith Bowling, 32, of 27000 block McLemore Circle, Harvest, loitering
• Jose Avelar-Alas, 42, of 7000 block Mooresville Road, Tanner, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
• William Ray Phillips, 51, of 100 block Crabapple Road, Huntsville, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense and possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Shotgun shells valued at $15 stolen Dec. 16, 14000 block Brownsferry Road
• ELKMONT — Two Citizen watches, 20 knives, bag of camouflage clothing, two boxes of .270-caliber ammunition, two boxes o f shotgun shells, Ryobi drill, gun cleaning kit and Apple AirPods, total $1,225, stolen between Dec. 11 and 16, 23000 block Fain Road
• ELKMONT — Troy-Bilt pressure washer, ladder, stepladder and Dewalt jigsaw, total $930, stolen between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1, 24000 block Easter Ferry Road
• MADISON — KTM 300XC-W 2020 orange dirt bike, total $11,000, stolen during burglary Dec. 16, 13000 block East Hatchet Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Tuesday.
