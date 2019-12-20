County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Joy Nickle Blair, 24, of 6000 block Willow Point Drive, Huntsville, first-degree assault - aggravated nonfamily
• Elizabeth Bates Clem, 39, of 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, bond revocation
• Daniel Craig Holland Jr., 30, of 15000 block Shaw Road Southwest, Athens, bond revocation
• William Tony Clements, 44, of 700 block Clinton Street, Athens, bond revocation
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• TANNER — Automobile paint and body work valued at $4,000 stolen Dec. 18, 11000 block Escue Drive
• ATHENS — $50 in cash stolen Dec. 18, 13000 block Ripley Road
• ARDMORE — Apple Watch, Series 5 valued at $375 stolen Dec. 11, 26000 block Sixth Street
• HARVEST — Kent Chaos bicycle and hand tools, total $350, stolen during burglary between Dec. 7 and 18, 29000 block Thunderpaw Drive
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Mary Beth Ussery, 40, fourth-degree theft of property
• Charles Philip Oliver III, 50, harassment
• Keil Elaine Oliver, 41, harassment
• Daniel Lloyd Jones, 41, third-degree theft of property
• Gregorio Ruiz Soriano, 42, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday:
• Kia Forte Ex valued at $13,500 reported stolen Dec. 18, 1700 block Townsend Street
• Merchandise valued at $89 reported stolen Dec. 18, 1000 block U.S. 72
• Merchandise valued at $25 reported stolen Dec. 18, 1000 block U.S. 72
• Gas heater valued at $300 reported stolen Dec. 18, 1300 Lisa Lane
• Chain-link gate valued at $200 reported stolen Dec. 18, 900 block West Washington Street
