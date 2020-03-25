County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Robert Sean Taylor, 45, of 19000 block Richter Road, Rogersville, first-degree domestic violence (aggravated assault)
• Robert Lane Mitchell, 36, homeless, probation violation on previous conviction for third-degree burglary
• Bryan James Parker, 24, of 1700 Lucas Ferry Street, Athens, driving under the influence of alcohol, attempt to elude by any means, operating a vehicle without insurance and improper muffler (Alabama State Trooper arrest)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Hand truck valued at $50 stolen during burglary between March 20 and 23, 17000 block Wells Road
• ATHENS — Wallet and contents valued at $45, including $30 in cash, stolen Feb. 2, 17000 block Dusty Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Larry Ray Williams, 62, of 100 block North Thomas Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Tony Newton Joles, 29, homeless, Athens, public intoxication
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Tuesday:
• Window valued at $150 broken during third-degree criminal mischief March 23, 800 block Henry Drive
