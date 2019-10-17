County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Jalmal Malcolm Petite, 27, of 200 block Falcon Ridge Drive, Huntsville, probation violation on previous conviction for first-degree theft
• Erica Lynn Green-Barnes, 28, of 27000 block Alabama 251, Ardmore, first-degree criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance - heroin
• David Grant Poore, 29, of 2700 block 39th St., Tuscaloosa, failure to pay child support
• Dana Alan Green, 49, of 2000 block South Lindsay Lane, Athens, failure to pay child support
• Charles Tarran Howard, 35, homeless, two counts of failure to pay child support
• Jeremy Ray Moss, 35, of 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, failure to pay child support
• Michael Wade Honea III, 34, of 20 block Henderson Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, failure to pay child support
• Randall Dewayne Bivens, 46, of 18000 block Hightower Road, Athens, failure to pay child support
• Curtis Adam Lankford, 38, of 100 block Hip Hill Road, Ardmore, third-degree criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense and possession of a controlled substance
• Jennifer Lane Nave, 37, of 29000 block Second Avenue, Ardmore, violation of protection order, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense and illegal possession of prescription drugs
• Tyler Tarell Dukes, 21, of 19000 block West Cox Road, Athens, harassment
• Jeremy Dale Adams, 37, homeless, probation violation
• Jiles Troy Andrews Jr., 45, of 12000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, Elkmont, bond revocation
• William Lee Williams, 45, of 90 block County Road 546, Moulton, negotiating a worthless nonnegotiable instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ELKMONT — Lumber valued at $5,000 stolen between June 20 and Oct. 14, 27000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road
• ATHENS — Two garbage cans valued at $30 stolen during burglary Oct. 14 or 15, 13000 block Carter Road
• ATHENS — Binoculars, posture bra, jelly beans, lens wipes, scissors, three pairs of socks and three pairs of eyeglasses, $90, stolen Oct. 10, 10000 block New Cut Road
• ELKMONT — Taurus PT-111 9mm pistol, purse, knife and Swiss Gear backpack, total $900, stolen Oct. 16, 28000 block Boyd's Chapel Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.