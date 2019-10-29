County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Michelle Gwen Roberts, 45, of 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, second-degree criminal trespass
• Justin Tyler Hargrove, 18, of 25000 block George Lane, Elkmont, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Richard Thomas Lewter, 60, of 27000 block Puckett Lane, Elkmont, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Jennifer Lynn Underwood, 38, of 10000 block Poplar Point Road, Athens, first-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Jordan Marshall Hardin, 31, homeless, second-degree burglary
• Charles Thomas Smith, 52, of 9900 block Poplar Point Street, Athens, Alabama State Troopers arrest for DUI (alcohol)
• Darek Anthony Kelley, 23, of 17000 block Coffman Road, Athens, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
• Guadalupe Estefania Ramirez, 20, of 500 block Third Street, Athens, Alabama State Troopers arrest for DUI under 21 (alcohol)
• David Walter Teague, 58, of 1300 block Brownsferry Street, Athens, Alabama State Troopers arrest for failure to stop at stop sign and DUI (alcohol)
• Hank Hall Jr., 54, of 4700 block North 13th Avenue, Birmingham, four counts second-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Ernest Edward Creel Jr., 55, of 1600 block Southeast Tower Street, Decatur, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Ginger Jo Reed, 35, of 200 block Northwest Knox Creek Trail, Madison, Alabama State Troopers arrest for DUI (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — .380-caliber Ruger LCP pistol valued at $250 stolen during a vehicle break-in between Sept. 25 and Oct. 5, 2000 block Peninsula Drive
• ATHENS — 9 mm Taurus PT709 pistol valued at $200 stolen during a vehicle break-in between Oct. 1 and 25, 25000 block Caledra Drive
• ATHENS — Apple iPhone 7 cell phone valued at $300 stolen during a vehicle break-in between Oct. 25 and 26, 25000 block Caledra Drive
• ATHENS — Samsung Moto5 cell phone valued at $80 stolen Oct. 26, 21000 block Cottonbelt Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.